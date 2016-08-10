Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
RIO DE JANEIRO Following is a factbox on Japan's Kohei Uchimura, who became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back all-around Olympic gold medals.
Birthplace: Nagasaki, Japan
Born: Jan. 3, 1989
Coach: Hiroyuki Kato
OLYMPIC MEDALS
Gold -- all-around (2012, 2016), team (2016)
Silver -- all-around (2008), floor exercise (2012), team (2008, 2012)
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Gold -- all-around (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), floor exercise (2011), horizontal bar (2015), parallel bars (2013), team (2015)
Silver -- Floor exercise (2010), horizontal bar (2014), team (2010, 2011, 2014)
Bronze -- Floor exercise (2013), horizontal bar (2011, 2013), parallel bars (2010)
-- Uchimura, the son of two gymnasts, took up the sport at the age of three.
-- He has won a record six consecutive world all-around gold medals.
-- Overall, he is the holder of seven Olympic and 19 world medals.
-- Uchimura has matched compatriot Sawao Kato with a record three Olympic medals in the men's individual all-around.
(Source: Japan Gymnastics Association)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams)
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Roger Federer made a smart decision by pulling out of this month's French Open, where he has less chance of adding to his 18 grand slam titles than on the sport's quicker surfaces, world number two Novak Djokovic said on Thursday.