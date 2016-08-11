RIO DE JANEIRO Latest news from the fifth day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Wednesday (all times GMT):

2231 TOP SEED ARCHER CHOI MI-SUN HAPPY TO COMPETE IN RAIN

"It's different every match. It can make the arrow direction unstable. Today was a rainy day, but I still got good results so I'm happy with it," Choi Mi-sun, who won the archery women's team gold with Ki Bo-bae and Chang Hye-jin, said after her win over Le Chien-Ying of Taiwan to advance in the elimination rounds.

2218 BRITAIN'S JACK LAUGHER EMBRACES RAIN AFTER WINNING GOLD IN MEN'S 3M SYNCHRO DIVING

"We enjoy it. The last few times we've trained here in Brazil it's been raining and we love it. With the wind and the rain it felt like English weather out here, so we embraced it and we came out with a medal. We are really happy," Laugher said after he and Chris Mears took gold in the men's 3 metre springboard event.

2146 CHINA'S XIANG YANMEI SETS SIGHTS ON BREAKING COMPATRIOT LIU CHUNHONG'S 69KG WORLD TOTAL RECORD OF 286KG

"Ever since 2015 I have lifted 284kg in training and this result has happened two or three times since I have joined the national team," Xiang said after she won the gold medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event.

"Liu Chunhong has always been the standard and I always try to learn from her and in this 69kg category I would like to make history to reach the result of 287kg next year."

2140 UCHIMURA WINS MEN'S ALL AROUND GYMNASTICS GOLD

Japan's Kohei Uchimura became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all around titles. Uchimura had to wait until his final performance on the horizontal bar to snatch the top prize with a total of 92.365. Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev had to settle for silver while Britain's Max Whitlock finished third.

2033 JAPAN'S BAKER WINS 90-KG MEN'S JUDO GOLD

Top-seeded Mashu Baker of Japan won the men's under 90-kilogram judo competition. He defeated Georgia's Varlam Liparteliani, who took silver. China's Cheng Xunzhao and 2015 world champion Gwak Dong-han of South Korea each took bronze.

2027 NEW ZEALAND KNOCKED OUT BY FIJI IN QUARTER-FINALS

Rugby powerhouse New Zealand were knocked out of the inaugural Olympic sevens tournament in the quarter-finals after a 12-7 loss to top seeds Fiji.

2019 BRITAIN'S JOSEPH CLARKE CREDITS BRITISH-LIKE CLIMATE FOR SLALOM K1 GOLD

"To me the weather conditions today were fantastic. They were exactly like Great Britain so it suited me down to the ground," said Clarke, when asked about the rainy, chilly and windy weather conditions for the race.

"These guys come from hotter climates so it probably doesn't suit them quite as much but for me I woke up this morning and said 'Oh, I'm glad the British weather has come for a good day of racing'."

2014 BRITAIN WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 3M SYNCHRO DIVING

Britain's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears took the gold medal in the men's 3m springboard synchro event with 454.32 points. United States' Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon finished second while China's Cao Yuan and Qin Kai had to settle for bronze.

2006 LIFTER XIANG YANMEI OF CHINA TAKES 69KG GOLD

Xiang Yanmei of China secured the gold medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. Kazakhstan's Zhazira Zhapparkul took the silver medal while Sara Ahmed of Egypt finished third.

1950 CZECH REPUBLIC'S JIRI PRSKAVEC ON COMPLETING HIS FATHER'S OLYMPIC DREAM AFTER WINNING BRONZE IN THE CANOE SLALOM MEN'S K1 FINAL

"I had five people here: my mum; my father as well but he's my coach, he would be here anyway; and then my girlfriend and grandmother and they got me in such a good condition here. I am so happy that they came and this medal is not only mine, it is also theirs."

"It's very special. My dad (Jiri) was twice at the Olympics and never got the medal and I am the one who completed his story now."

1948 OLYMPIC LONG JUMP CHAMPION GREG RUTHERFORD BELIEVES BRITAIN CAN DELIVER IN TRACK AND FIELD

"We have youngsters coming through doing incredible things, and old hands too. It's the best team I've ever been a part of. My enjoyment comes with winning, and that's what motivates me. There's no reason I can't jump as far as I have before and do something special."

1920 SWEDEN'S SARAH SJOSTROM TIPS AUSTRALIA'S CATE CAMPBELL TO BREAK THE 100M FREESTYLE WORLD RECORD

"I think the world record in the 100 freestyle is more for Cate Campbell (Australia) to beat. I can't swim that fast, it's not possible for me," Sjostrom said after she finished third fastest in the women's 100 metre freestyle heats.

1919 SWIMMER RYAN LOCHTE ON FELLOW AMERICAN LILLY KING CALLING RUSSIA'S YULIA EFIMOVA AS A DRUG CHEAT

"I guess that's her, that's us. We are going to speak our mind and, if we don't like something, we are going to say it. But there's no doubt in my mind that I knew she was going to win. What I have seen in her training these past two weeks, she did what she had to do," said Lochte, who qualified fastest for the semi-finals of the Olympic 200 metres individual medley.

1849 BRITAIN'S CLARKE WINS SLALOM K1 GOLD

Joseph Clarke of Britain secured the gold medal in the canoe slalom men's k1 in a time of 88.53 seconds. Slovenia's Peter Kauzer took the silver medal while Jiri Prskavec of Czech Republic won bronze.

1847 ALDEEHANI TAKES GOLD IN MEN'S DOUBLE TRAP

Fehaid Aldeehani, competing under the Olympic flag, took the gold medal in the men's double trap event. The Kuwaiti defeated Marco Innocenti of Italy in the duel for gold, nailing 26 orange targets out of 30 to Innocenti's 24. The bronze medal went to Steven Scott of Britain.

1835 LOCHTE FASTEST QUALIFIER FOR 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY SEMI-FINALS

American swimmer Ryan Lochte clocked one minute 57.38 seconds to qualify fastest for the semi-finals of the Olympic 200 metres individual medley, ahead of Philip Heintz of Germany and Michael Phelps of the United States in third.

1818 BRITAIN BEAT ARGENTINA IN HOCKEY

Britain fought off a comeback by Argentina to hold on to a 3-2 win in their women's hockey Pool B encounter.

1813 AMERICAN KRISTIN ARMSTRONG REFLECTS ON WINNING HER THIRD CONSECUTIVE GOLD MEDAL IN THE WOMEN'S TIME TRIAL

"I don't have words to describe it. When you've already been two times at the pinnacle of the sport, why risk coming back for the gold medal? The best answer I can give is that I can. Today the stars aligned."

1802 ARGENTINA EXIT AFTER DRAW WITH HONDURAS

Despite a late goal in injury time by Mauricio Martinez, Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Honduras and exited the men's football competition. Honduras and Portugal qualified for the quarter-finals from Group D.

1743 SWISS FABIAN CANCELLARA ON WINNING THE MEN'S TIME TRIAL GOLD MEDAL:

"This was the last time for me to try to win an Olympic medal. It means so much to me. After missing out on gold in London, and all the ups and downs I've had since then, this is just amazing to win the gold today.

"This was the last big time trial of my life."

1715 FIJI TO MEET NEW ZEALAND IN RUGBY SEVENS QUARTER-FINALS

Top seeds Fiji beat the United States 24-19 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the men's rugby sevens competition, where they will face New Zealand, who progressed by virtue of Fiji's win despite losing 21-19 to Britain.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar and Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay and Bill Rigby)