2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Men's 200m Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Kyle Greaux (TTO) of Trinidad and Tobago, Jaysuma Saidy Ndure (NOR) of Norway, Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica and Jonathan Borlee (BEL) of Belgium compete. ... REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

RIO DE JANEIRO Latest news from the 11th day of competition at the Rio Olympics (times GMT):

1648 ARGENTINA CRUISE INTO MEN'S HOCKEY FINAL

Argentina beat Germany 5-2 to reach the men's hockey final. The South Americans will face the winner of the Netherlands versus Belgium match.

1646 SERBIA MAKE MEN'S WATER POLO SEMI-FINALS

World champions Serbia beat Spain 10-7 (3-1, 4-2, 0-2, 3-2) to reach the men's water polo semi-final. Montenegro defeated powerhouse Hungary in another quarter-final encounter.

1626 JAPAN WINS WOMEN'S TEAM TABLE TENNIS BRONZE MEDAL

Japan clinched the women's team table tennis bronze medal after beating Singapore 3-1.

1619 FRANCE'S YOKA REACHES MEN'S SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT SEMI

France's Tony Yoka beat Hussein Iashaish of Jordan 3-0 to reach the men's super heavyweight boxing semi-final.

1614 CHINA REACH MEN'S DOUBLES BADMINTON FINAL

China's Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan beat Britain's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge 21-14 21-18 in the men's doubles badminton semi-final. The fourth-ranked pair will meet Malaysia's Goh V. Shem and Tan Wee Kiong in the final.

1609 IRISH BANTAMWEIGHT CONLAN BLASTS 'CORRUPT' OLYMPIC BOXING BODY AIBA

"AIBA are just corrupt. They've robbed me of my Olympic dream. Obviously Russia can't dope this time so they are obviously paying the judges a lot more," Michael Conlan said after losing to Russia's Vladimir Nikitin in the quarter-finals.

"They are corrupt. I will never box an AIBA competition again. Not APB, not WSB, not world championships or Olympic Games. Corruption runs deep."

1607 STEVENSON MAKES MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT BOXING SEMI-FINALS

Shakur Stevenson of the United States beat Mongolia's Erdenebat Tsendbaatar 3-0 to reach the men's bantamweight boxing semi-finals. In another quarter-final, Vladimir Nikitin of Russia defeated Ireland's Michael Conlan 3-0.

1605 CUBA'S LA CRUZ MAKES MEN'S LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT FINAL

Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba beat France's Mathieu Bauderlique 3-0 to reach the men's light-heavyweight boxing final.

1558 CABRERA REACHES GRECO-ROMAN MEN'S 98KG WRESTLING FINAL

Yasmany Cabrera of Cuba beat Sweden's Fredrik Schoen 3-0 to reach the Greco-Roman men's 98kg wrestling final. Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia defeated Turkey's Cenk Ildem 4-0 in the other semi-final.

1552 SERBIA REACH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEMI-FINALS

Serbia stunned second-ranked Australia 73-71 to reach the women's basketball semi-finals. Serbia will now face the winner of Spain versus Turkey who meet later on Tuesday.

1408 TAYLOR RETAINS MEN'S TRIPLE JUMP GOLD

Christian Taylor of the United States successfully defended his men's triple jump Olympic gold with a mark measuring 17.86 metres. His American team mate Will Claye won silver and China's Dong Bin the bronze.

1540 GAIBNAZAROV MAKES MEN'S LIGHT WELTERWEIGHT SEMI-FINALS

Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan beat American Gary Russell 2-1 to reach the men's light welterweight boxing semi-final. In another quarter-final, Vitaly Dunaytsev of Russia beat China's Hu Qianxun 3-0.

1522 CROATIA'S PERKOVIC TAKES WOMEN'S DISCUS GOLD

Sandra Perkovic of Croatia won the gold medal in the women's discus final. Melina Robert-Michon of France took silver and Cuba's Denia Caballero the bronze.

1517 DENMARK MAKE WOMEN'S DOUBLES BADMINTON FINAL

Denmark's Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl stunned China's second-ranked pair Yu Yang and Tang Yuanting 21-16 14-21 21-19 to reach the women's badminton doubles final.

Japan's Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi beat South Korea's Jung Kyung-Eun and Shin Seung-Chan in the other semi-final.

1550 DEFENDING CHAMPION ZAKHAROV OUT OF MEN'S SPRINGBOARD

Defending champion Ilya Zakharov of Russia failed to qualify for the men's three metres springboard final and finished in last place in the semi-final after a belly-flop.

1438 NETHERLANDS REACH WOMEN'S HANDBALL SEMI-FINALS

Netherlands defeated Brazil 32-23 to reach the semi-finals of the women's handball.

1434 WEERTMAN WINS MEN'S MARATHON SWIMMING

Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands won the men's 10km marathon swimming event in a photo finish. Spiros Gianniotis of Greece won silver and France's Marc-Antoine Olivier the bronze.

Britain's Jack Burnell, who finished with the same time as the Frenchman, was disqualified.

1431 BRITAIN'S ADAMS REACHES WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT SEMI-FINALS

Defending champion Nicola Adams of Britain beat Ukraine's Tetyana Kob 3-0 to make the semi-finals of the women's flyweight boxing event.

1355 LAVILLENIE APOLOGISES FOR COMPARING BOOING AT RIO TO 1936 BERLIN OLYMPICS

"I made a big mistake with that. It was just my first few words. Just my feeling but in my whole life I have never seen a crowd like that in track and field athletics," pole vault world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie of France, who took the silver medal, said.

"You cannot compare with German public that time. I am sorry about what I said, it's a big mistake to make that comparison. I was maybe too upset at that time.

1350 MALAYSIA REACH MEN'S DOUBLES BADMINTON FINAL

Malaysia's Goh V. Shem and Tan Wee Kiong upset China's Chai Biao and Hong Wei 21-18 21-17 to reach the men's doubles badminton final. China's Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan play Britain's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge in the other men's doubles semi-final.

1343 ETHIOPIA'S ALMAZ AYANA WINS 5000M HEAT

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana, who smashed the world record to win the Olympic 10,000 metres title on Friday, won her 5000 metres heat in 15 minutes 4.35 seconds.

1319 SPAIN'S WALZ CLINCHES KAYAK GOLD

Marcus Walz of Spain won the gold medal in the men's K-2 1,000 metres final. Czech Republic's Josef Dostal took the silver and Roman Anoshkin of Russia had to settle for bronze.

1251 CARRINGTON WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S K1 200M

Defending Olympic champion Lisa Carrington from New Zealand won gold in the women's kayak single 200 metres final. Marta Walczykiewicz of Poland took silver and Azerbaijan's Inna Osypenko-Radomska bronze.

"It's amazing to finally make it here and do what I thought I could. The race is very tight, we don't really know who's second or third. That's why I keep pushing," Carrington said after her win.

1240 JAPAN REACH WOMEN'S DOUBLES BADMINTON FINAL

Women's top-ranked pair Misaki Matsumoto and Ayaka Takahashi put Japan into the finals of the badminton doubles after defeating South Korea's Jung Kyung-eun and Shin Seung-chan 21-16 21-15.

1228 HUNGARY WIN GOLD IN SPRINT WOMEN'S K2 500M

Hungary's Gabriella Szabo and Danusia Kozak won the gold medal in the canoe sprint women's k2 500 metres final. Germany's Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze took silver and Poland's Karolina Naja and Beata Mikolajczyk the bronze.

1214 GERMANY'S BRENDEL TAKES CANOE SPRINT GOLD

Sebastian Brendel of Germany won the gold medal in the men's canoe sprint c1 1000 metres final. Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos took silver while Serhii Tarnovskyi of Moldova won bronze.

1148 BRAZILIAN POLE VAULTER THIAGO DA SILVA SAYS HE TRIED TO STOP CROWD BOOING FRANCE'S LAVILLENIE

"I tried to help him, to say to the people 'calm (down)'. I think this helped a little bit, but I understand the people from Brazil, they want the guy from Brazil to win," said Da Silva, after upsetting world record holder Renaud Lavillenie to become the first Brazilian man to win an athletics gold for 32 years.

1134 BAHAMIAN SHAUNAE MILLER ON HER DIVE OVER THE LINE TO DENY FELIX GOLD IN 400M

"It just went blank and the next thing you know, I was on the ground," Miller said after she launched herself over the finishing line with a desperate dive to pip American Allyson Felix to 400 metres gold.

