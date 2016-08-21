RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Latest news from the 15th day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Saturday (all times GMT):

0145 AZERBAIJAN'S ISAEV SEALS TAEKWONDO GOLD

Azerbaijan's Radik Isaev won gold in the men's 80kg Taekwondo after defeating Niger's Issifou Abdoulrazak Alfaga 6-2. Brazil's Maicon Siqueira and South Korea's Cha Dongmin won the bronze medals.

0140 UNITED STATES ROMP TO VICTORY IN MEN'S 4X400M RELAY

LaShawn Merritt anchored the United States to victory in the men's 4x400 metres relay, winning his third Olympic gold medal in the final athletics event of the Rio Games.

Jamaica claimed the silver medal, while the Bahamas won bronze.

0130 LOCHTE APOLOGISES TO BRAZIL FOR EXAGGERATING ROBBERY CLAIM

"I'm sorry. Brazil doesn't deserve that. I wasn't lying to a certain extent. I over-exaggerated what was happening to me," U.S. gold medalist Ryan Lochte apologises to Brazil in an interview aired on the nation's largest broadcaster Globo TV

0129 SEMENYA SAYS PATIENCE PAID OFF IN 800M WIN

"The race was a little bit quick. The first 400m, we pushed ourselves. My coach told me to be patient and wait for the right moment. We know we are quicker in the last 200m, we just have to utilise it," Caster Semenya talks strategy after becoming the first South African woman in 64 years to win Olympic gold in athletics.

0127 FARAH CAN'T WAIT TO GO HOME AFTER 5,000M WIN

"It's every athlete's dream but I can't believe it. Being away from my family for so long, I knew I had to do something for them. I just want to go home now and see my beautiful kids and hang my medals around their necks," Briton Mo Farah is pleased he will return home victorious after his double-double in Rio.

0121 CHINA TAKE GOLD IN WOMEN'S 67KG TAEKWONDO

China's Shuyin Zheng beat Mexico's Maria Espinoza 5-1 to grab a gold medal in the women's 67kg Taekwondo. Britain's Bianca Walkden and the United States' Jackie Galloway were the two bronze medallists.

0120 U.S. WIN WOMEN'S 4X400M RELAY GOLD

The United States won the women's 4 x 400metre relay in three minutes, 19.06 seconds, marking its sixth successive Olympic gold medal in the event.

Jamaica took silver and Great Britain won bronze.

0110 GERMANY'S ROHLER TAKES JAVELIN GOLD AFTER SEEING OFF DEFENDING CHAMPION WALCOTT

Thomas Rohler of Germany threw 90.30 metres to take gold in the men's javelin ahead of Kenya's Julius Yego. Defending champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago had to settle for bronze.

0100 SPANIARD BEITIA TRIUMPHS IN WOMEN'S HIGH JUMP FINAL

Spain's Ruth Beitia won her first Olympic medal at the age of 37 when she took gold in the women's high jump ahead of Mirela Demireva of Bulgaria. Croatian Blanka Vlasic won the bronze medal.

0048 BRITAIN'S MO FARAH WINS GOLD IN 5,000M

Britain's Mo Farah became only the second man to complete a double-double and retain both distance titles after he added gold in the 5,000 metres to his 10,000m win earlier in the week, having won both titles at London 2012.

Hagos Gebrhiwet of Ethiopia was awarded silver and Bernard Lagat of the United States bronze, after second placed finisher American Paul Chelimo and third placed Ethiopia's Muktar Edris were disqualified.

0030 CENTROWITZ OVER THE MOON AFTER 1,500M VICTORY

"There's nothing like it. It doesn't compare to anything else I've won in my life. Doing my victory lap, I literally kept screaming to everyone I know 'Are you kidding me?'" American Matt Centrowitz is pumped after his shock victory in the men's 1,500 metres.

0020 SEMENYA CANTERS TO VICTORY IN WOMEN'S 800M

South Africa's Caster Semenya stormed to victory in the women's 800 metres final in a time of 1:55.28 seconds. Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba claimed the silver, while Kenya's Margaret Wambui took bronze.

0005 AMERICAN MATT CENTROWITZ WINS 1500M GOLD

Matt Centrowitz took gold in the men's 1500 metres final, becoming the first American to win the event since 1908. Defending champion Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria won silver with New Zealand's Nicholas Willis taking bronze.

0000 NEYMAR REACTS AFTER GUIDING BRAZIL TO OLYMPIC FOOTBALL GLORY

"This is one of the best things that have happened in my life. That's it. Now they (the critics) have to swallow me (take back their words)."

2309 BRAZIL BEAT GERMANY AFTER PENALTY SHOOTOUT TO WIN OLYMPIC SOCCER GOLD

Neymar struck the winning penalty as Brazil beat Germany 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win their first ever gold medal in Olympic football. The sides drew 1-1 in a tense encounter at the iconic Maracana Stadium.

2210 KEEPING CALM THE KEY TO MAMUN'S VICTORY

"I was trying to be as calm as possible and as focused as possible. That helped me give such a good performance," said Russia's Margarita Mamun after winning the individual all around gold in rhythmic gymnastics.

2200 SERBIA TAKE GOLD IN MEN'S WATER POLO

Serbia beat defending Olympic champions Croatia 11-7 to win gold in the men's water polo final.

2155 TURKEY STRIKE GOLD IN MEN'S 125KG FREESTYLE WRESTLING

Taha Akgul of Turkey beat Iran's Komeil Ghasemi 3-1 to take gold in the men's 125kg freestyle wrestling. Ibrahim Saidau of Belarus and Georgia's Geno Petriashvili won bronze.

2130 RUSSIA'S LESUN WINS PENTATHLON GOLD

Russia's Alexander Lesun notched up 1,479 points en route to gold in the modern pentathlon. Ukraine's Pavlo Tymoshchenko took silver while Mexico's Ismael Uscanga won bronze.

2110 RUSSIA'S SADULAEV WINS MEN'S 86KG FREESTYLE WRESTLING GOLD

"I don't feel anything else yet. It was my dream since my childhood to be an Olympic champion. I'm very happy and I want to thank everybody who supported me," said Abdulrashid Sadulaev after beating Selim Yasar of Turkey 3-0 to win gold in the men's 86kg freestyle wresting.

2105 CHINA'S CHEN AISEN WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 10 METRE PLATFORM DIVING EVENT

Chen Aisen's total of 585.30 gave him gold in the men's 10 metre platform event, as Mexico's German Sanchez and American David Boudia took silver and bronze.

2056 RUSSIA'S MAMUN WINS INDIVIDUAL ALL AROUND GOLD IN RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

Russia's Margarita Mamun scored 76.483 to win the individual all around gold and stretch Russia's dominance in rhythmic gymnastics into a fifth successive Olympics.

Three-times world champion Russia's Yana Kudryavtseva had to settle for silver after dropping a club in the final seconds of her routine, while Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova won bronze.

2016 ESPINOZA THROUGH TO WOMEN'S HEAVYWEIGHT +67KG FINAL

Mexico's Maria Espinoza reached the women's heavyweight +67kg taekwondo final with a win over Jackie Galloway of the United States.

1806 U.S. WIN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GOLD

The United States won their sixth consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's basketball, defeating Spain 101-72 in the final. Serbia won the bronze with a 70-63 victory over France earlier on Saturday.

1957 RUSSIA WIN GOLD IN WOMEN'S HANDBALL

Russia won their first Olympic gold in women's handball with a 22-19 win over France in the final. Earlier on Saturday, Norway beat Netherlands to take the bronze medal.

1857 NICOLA ADAMS DELIGHTED TO BE BRITAIN'S 'MOST ACCOMPLISHED BOXER' AFTER RETAINING OLYMPIC FLYWEIGHT TITLE

"I'm absolutely over the moon. I'm now the most accomplished amateur boxer that Britain has ever had. It's a nice title to have. It's been an amazing journey." (Reporting by Ian Rodricks and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Nina Chestney, Ed Osmond, Clare Fallon and Bill Rigby)