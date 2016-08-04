Jesus Christ The Redeemer seen through Olympic Rings at Rodrigo de Freitas Lake in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

RIO DE JANEIRO The International Judo Federation (IJF) said on Thursday that 11 Russian athletes had been cleared to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

"The International Judo Federation is very pleased that all Russian judoka qualified for the Olympic Games, tested many times before the Games and clean, will attend the judo event in Rio," it said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee is due to announce on Thursday the final number of Russian athletes across all sports who are eligible for Rio, after imposing strict criteria for admission following the doping scandal in the country.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)