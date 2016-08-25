In this still image from video Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte of the U.S. gives an interview to Globo TV at their studios in New York City, August 20, 2016. Courtesy Globo TV via REUTERS

WASHINGTON U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who has apologized for an "exaggerated" story about being robbed at gunpoint at the Rio Games, will be summoned to testify before Brazil's Justice Department, Fox News reported on Thursday.

If Lochte declines to attend, there would be no penalty, but he would not be able to engage in a plea deal, Fox said, citing comments by Detective Clemente Braune.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)