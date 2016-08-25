(Recasts with Brazilian police)
By Rodrigo Viga
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 25 U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte
landed a new endorsement deal on Thursday days after losing all
his major sponsors even as the fallout from the Rio Olympics
continued as Brazilian police recommended he be charged with
falsely reporting a crime.
Pine Bros Softish Throat Drops, which makes cough drops,
said it had signed Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, for a
television commercial and print ads.
Lochte, 32, lost all four of his major sponsors on Monday,
including Speedo USA and Ralph Lauren Corp, following his
apology for an "exaggerated" story about being robbed at
gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro after a party.
"We all make mistakes, but they're rarely given front page
scrutiny," Pine Bros Chief Executive Rider McDowell said in a
statement on Thursday. "I'm confident that Pine Bros fans will
support our decision to give Ryan a second chance."
Lochte's account of being held up with three team mates by
men dressed as police officers embarrassed the host city,
angered local officials and dominated news coverage of South
America's first Olympics, amid heightened concerns over security
in the crime-ridden metropolis.
Police and Lochte's teammates subsequently said that he had
committed an act of vandalism at a gas station and became
embroiled in a dispute with employees, who had demanded
compensation. One of the security staff drew his weapon when the
row became heated, police said.
Rio police said in a statement they had recommended that
prosecutors bring charges against Lochte for falsely reporting a
crime - a minor misdemeanor normally punishable by a fine.
Teammate Jimmy Feigen agreed last week to pay 35,000 real
($10,833) to a charity in Rio in compensation for having the
same charges dropped and the return of his passport, which had
been seized by police, authorities said.
Lochte had left Brazil the day after the incident at the gas
station took place.
Police said in their statement that the investigator in
charge of the case had recommended to judges that Lochte be
deposed in the United States and that a transcript be sent to
the ethical commission of the International Olympic Committee
(DOC).
Lochte won one gold medal at the Rio Olympics. He was the
breakout star of the 2012 London Olympics, landing a short-lived
reality TV series called "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?" and
appearing, as himself, on top shows such as "30 Rock" and
"90210".
In a tweet on Thursday, Lochte said: "Thanks to all the
folks at Pine Bros for your confidence in me. I look forward to
making you proud."
($1 = 3.2310 Brazilian reais)
