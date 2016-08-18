RIO DE JANEIRO Federal police in Brazil stopped U.S. Olympic swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger from boarding a flight to the United States at Rio de Janeiro's international airport on Wednesday, O Globo newspaper reported on its Web site.

The swimmers were taken off the plane for questioning, the newspaper said.

A Brazilian judge issued an order on Wednesday to prevent their team mates Ryan Lochte and James Feigen from leaving Brazil while police investigate their account of how the four U.S. swimmers were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday.

