Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The U.S. Olympic Committee on Friday denied a CNN report that Ryan Lochte would be suspended by USA Swimming and the U.S. Olympic Committee for allegedly lying about being held up at gunpoint at the Rio Olympics.
"It's absolutely not true," USOC spokesman Mark Jones said of the report, which was based on unnamed sources.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.