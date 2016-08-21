(Repeats story published Sunday. No change to text.)
* Games TV ratings show downward trend since 2008
* Hours viewed inc. online more than double from London to
Rio
* New media disrupting old broadcast rights model
By Byron Kaye and Liana B. Baker
SYDNEY/RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 When the No. 1 TV
station of sports-mad Australia revealed its Olympics broadcast
would wipe $50 million from annual profits, it was more than a
warning for shareholders - it was a sign that the business model
of the Games was being shaken up.
It may not be quite as murky as the diving pool earlier in
Rio, but the outlook for Olympics broadcasters has muddied, with
declining viewer numbers for the 2016 Games likely to put
pressure on television advertising rates for future events.
"Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook are all sucking the
bejesus out of the market," said Steve Allen, a former
advertising buyer for Japanese agency Dentsu, who is
now a consultant for the industry.
"They're taking increasing shares (of the advertising
revenue) and that share has to come from someone."
An exodus of free-to-air television viewers to social media
alternatives like Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc
has undermined the ability of networks to recoup eye-popping
Games broadcast rights costs, industry participants said.
Seven West Media's Aug. 1 warning that its outlay
for this year's games broadcast would help drive down fiscal
2017 earnings by up to a fifth was the latest symptom of malaise
in free-to-air Olympics spectatorship.
Early IOC viewership estimates for the 2016 opening ceremony
suggest that the global audience for Rio was probably about the
same as London 2012, which was down significantly from Beijing
in 2008.
In the United States, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal
said it had attracted 8.6 percent fewer eyeballs for Rio than it
did for London.
The numbers so far out of Europe also suggest ratings for
Rio are down on London, although broadcasters are reluctant to
read too much into that due to the time-zone issue.
"It would not be fair to compare the two. It would be like
comparing a prime-time show to a morning one," said a spokesman
for RAI, Italy's national public broadcaster.
GOING DIGITAL
One thing all agree on - more and more viewers are switching
off their TVs and tuning into the Games through online streaming
services, which do not command the same advertising rates as the
old-fashioned box.
IOC Television and Marketing Services managing director Timo
Lumme said the total amount of hours viewed in 2016 more than
doubled the previous record set in London, thanks to the
explosion of digital platforms.
"Obviously there's a huge increase in the amount of
consumption through digital media," he said, citing Seven's 23.5
million streaming minutes after day nine of Rio, compared with
5.4 million at the same stage in London.
Looking ahead, this rapid change in viewing habits will
force broadcasters and the IOC itself to review their business
models ahead of Tokyo in 2020.
Games organisers are already responding, developing
relationships with social media platforms, clinching multi-Games
contracts with NBC and Brazil's Grupo Globo until 2032, and
providing feeds to all rights holders for internet streaming.
"A growing shift towards digital is just a reality that
broadcasters need to adapt to ... by developing services and
platforms that correspond to new viewing behaviours," said
Jessica Sjoberg, a spokeswoman for MTG which owns
Swedish broadcaster Viasat.
To be sure, NBC's experience suggests lower TV ratings do
not necessarily translate to less advertising income, at least
not in the short term. The U.S. company still expects record
profits from the Rio Olympics.
But almost all of the more than $1.2 billion worth of ad
time it had sold on its TV networks and digital outlets at about
the halfway point of the Games was booked before the opening
ceremony, and the company warned it may have to give advertisers
free time later in the event if ratings continued to slip.
NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus told reporters on
Aug. 11 that while it was impossible to predict whether NBC
would generate the same advertising revenue from the Games in
2020, the selling power of the Olympics was undeniable.
"The Olympics are dominating the media landscape," he said.
"So from a marketer's point of view, if you want to be in
media at this time and you want to launch a product, or bring
something to market, the Olympics is a great place to do it in."
FAST FORWARD
While it will be up to the IOC to disclose the effects of
social media on its revenue, there's only so much it can do as
long as digital rights are tied into broadcast rights in
long-term deals.
When Snapchat for example, wanted to strike a deal to carry
snippets of Olympics video, it had to negotiate independently
with broadcast rights holders around the world. This extra layer
of negotiation could become a hindrance to the growth of the
Olympics on emerging platforms.
"With fragmenting audiences and the way people just consume
any content, the ramifications will keep reverberating up the
value chain, right up to the content holder," said Brian Han, a
media analyst at Australian shares researcher Morningstar.
"If you're the holder of valuable content, you really need
to put your head together, think five to 10 years ahead. How do
I keep on selling it to these free-to-airs whose capacity to pay
will decline?"
The IOC's Lumme said that at the end of the day, organisers
and broadcasters shared an interest in maximising the Games'
reach.
"For them, obviously, they've got to have the commercial
payoff. It has to be structured in a way that respects their
business model," he told Reuters in Rio.
"We'll always support the broadcaster."
($1 = 1.3106 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann in RIO DE JANEIRO,
Kate Holton in LONDON, Giulia Segreti in MILAN, Anna Ringstrom
in STOCKHOLM; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Stephen
Coates)