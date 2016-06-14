Brazil's interim President Michel Temer smiles during a meeting with business leaders at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO Additional financing to complete a Rio de Janeiro metro line in time for the Olympics in August should be settled next week, Brazil's interim President Michel Temer told journalists on Tuesday.

Last week, Rio's finance secretary said the state's missed payments to international development banks had blocked the release of a loan for 1 billion reais ($286 million) from the Brazilian government development bank BNDES to finish the line.

($1 = 3.49 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)