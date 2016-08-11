LOS ANGELES Aug 11 Viewership of the summer Olympic Games on Comcast-owned NBC's television and digital platforms is in line with the network's expectations, NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus said on Thursday after initial ratings showed smaller audiences than four years ago.

"This will be our most economically successful games," Lazarus told reporters on a conference call. "We are extremely pleased with where we are going to end up." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)