2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L), IOC President Thomas Bach (C) and Brazil's interim President Michel Temer attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

RIO DE JANEIRO Interim Brazilian President Michel Temer declared the first Olympics in South America open on Friday, kicking off the Rio de Janeiro Games after a more than three-hour opening ceremony.

Some in the crowd met Temer's remarks with jeers, underscoring the deep political divisions as suspended President Dilma Rousseff faces an impeachment trial and the Brazilian economy struggles through a grinding recession.

