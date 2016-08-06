Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian long-distance runner Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima lit the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Games on Friday.
A marathon bronze medal winner in Athens in 2004, he has been held up as a model sportsman after refusing to give up when a protestor attacked him in that race, slowing him from first to third.
ROME American former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden was taken to hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car while training on his bicycle along Italy's Adriatic coast, the World Superbike series said.