The 2016 Rio Olympics haven't started yet, but a spectator sport is already well under way: pin trading.

Sports fans, journalists, and memorabilia enthusiasts have already gathered at the gates of the Olympic Park to take part in a collecting obsession that stretches back decades.

Sidney Marantz has been trading pins since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and says he has made thousands of trades over the last half century.

"Well I've been to 16 Olympic Games and I've been trading pins at 15 of them," said Marantz proudly.

The trade itself doesn't usually involve an exchange of money, except for extremely rare pins.

But Marantz said he just enjoys taking part in a social element of the Games that has existed almost as long as the games themselves.

"Some people won't trade unless they get something they need or want; either to sell it or put it in their collection," said Marantz.

"I don't sell but I'm social. I enjoy just the trading and meeting the people."

(Reporting by Reuters TV in Rio; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)