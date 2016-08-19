WARSAW Aug 19 Polish discus thrower Piotr
Malachowski has put up for sale the silver medal he won at the
Rio Olympics to help raise funds for a boy with a rare cancer,
the athlete said on Friday.
"In Rio I fought for gold," Malachowski said on his Facebook
profile. "Today I call on all people - let us fight together for
something that is even more valuable. For the health of this
fantastic boy."
Reigning world champion Malachowski said all the money
raised from the auction would be spent on treating 3-year old
Polish boy Olek Szymanski, who has suffered for nearly two years
from retinoblastoma, an eye cancer affecting young children.
"There is no chance of saving Olek's eyes in Poland. The
only chance is therapy in New York," Malachowski said.
A Polish foundation called Siepomaga has already gathered
about a third of the roughly 480,000 zlotys ($126,000) it said
was needed to finance the boy's treatment at ophthalmic
oncologist David Abramson's clinic in New York.
The highest bid in the auction for Malachowski's silver
medal on Poland's Allegro website had reached about $6,000 by
1610 GMT on Friday. The auction ends on Aug. 26.
"I invite everybody to join the bidding. If you help me, my
silver medal may be more valuable for Olek than gold,"
Malachowski said.
($1 = 3.8083 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)