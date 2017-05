Brazil's Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha gestures during a news conference about fiscal targets at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino - RTX2K922

BRASILIA Brazil's Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said on Tuesday the Australian delegation's problems with Olympic Village housing were isolated and that it was normal to have to do some repairs on accommodations.

Speaking to reporters, Rio Organising Committee President Carlos Nuzman also brushed aside concerns over delayed electric connections and said back-up generators would ensure there were no power problems at South America's first Olympics.

