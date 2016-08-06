RIO DE JANEIRO Security officials are investigating reports that a bullet tore through a tent in the media area of the equestrian centre in the Deodoro area of the Olympic park in Rio de Janeiro, the venue manager said on Friday.

"Security is investigating that incident and will make a statement later," the venue manager Anja Krabbe told Reuters, adding she was not in the tent where journalists reported hearing an object tear through the plastic.

Equestrian magazine Horse & Hound posted a picture online of the bullet it reported seeing fly into the press centre. Mario Andrada, spokesman for Rio 2016, said he had also heard reports and was waiting for confirmation.

