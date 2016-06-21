A journalist walks in front of a screen with olympics logos during the medal launching ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO The mayor of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday regretted the assault by street criminals of an Australian athlete over the weekend but said that security would be stronger in the city by the time the Olympics begin on Aug. 5.

Speaking to reporters about the city's finances and security preparations ahead of the games, Mayor Eduardo Paes said Rio would be safe during the Olympics because of reinforced security that involves 85,000 police and soldiers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Australian Olympic Committee called on Rio to ramp up security after a Paralympic sailor and team official were robbed at gunpoint. [nL4N19D0PT]

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Alonso Soto and Daniel Flynn)