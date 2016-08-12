Wenger's future at Arsenal will be decided after FA Cup final
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future at the club will be made at a board meeting following their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea later this month.
RIO DE JANEIRO Japan's Rie Kaneto won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 200 metres breaststroke on Thursday, edging out controversial Russian Yulia Efimova who won her second silver of the Games.
Shi Jinglin of China took the bronze.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future at the club will be made at a board meeting following their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea later this month.
LISBON Portugal's famously pragmatic coach Fernando Santos says beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to football, and to be criticised is the fate of all geniuses - whether artists, composers or Cristiano Ronaldo.