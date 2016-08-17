RIO DE JANEIRO South Korea ended its Rio adventure without a men's team medal for the first time in eight years, after they were defeated by Germany in the bronze medal match on Wednesday.

Playing through an injury that forced him to take a time out during the doubles set, Germany's Timo Boll clinched the deciding fourth singles set against South Korea's Joo Sae-hyuk, finishing up the tightly fought 3-2 match that saw each team yield alternate games to each other.

Germany and South Korea took the silver and bronze medal respectively in 2008 and switched podium spots four years later in London.

Defending champion China, who have swept three out of the four gold medals available in the tournament so far, will play final against Japan later on Wednesday.

