SAO PAULO Aug 27 A Brazilian court authorized the release of Ireland's Kevin James Mallon, the director of international sports hospitality company THG arrested on Aug. 5 for alleged illegal scalping of Olympic tickets, the local G1 news site said late on Friday.

Mallon was being held along with former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) Patrick Hickey, who is still detained in a Rio prison. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)