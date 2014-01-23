* Courses aim to improve treatment of visitors
* Russia sees games as chance to show modern face
By Thomas Grove and Kazbek Basayev
SOCHI, Russia, Jan 23 It may not come naturally
to all Russians and, in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, Sochi
hotel managers are getting crash courses in how to smile.
In line with President Vladimir Putin's efforts to show
Russia's modern face at the $50-billion Sochi Games, an
initiative has been launched to break down enduring stereotypes
of Russians as cold, severe and unsmiling.
Russia's Olympic University, opened in Moscow and the
Olympic host city by the Black Sea in 2009 by Putin and
businessman Vladimir Potanin, has been training hotel managers
in hospitality so they can pass on the wisdom to their staff.
"Learning how to handle guests from other countries, it's a
specialty that we have to learn better - so that they understand
our hospitality," said course participant Vladimir Shushkin,
deputy director of Sochi's Green Grove Sanatorium where Soviet
dictator Josef Stalin's summer home is still preserved.
While Russia's tourism industry has struggled since the fall
of the Soviet Union, Putin sees the Olympics as a chance not
only to refurbish its image in the eyes of Western visitors but
also to breathe new life into an industry with huge potential.
Bureaucracy and difficulties in getting a visa discourage
many potential visitors from even thinking of Russia as a
tourism destination. And if they reach Russia, they find old
Soviet habits die hard.
U.S. car rental salesman John Cerry said the train rides
were "magical" and some people very warm, but did not like all
he came up against.
"Service was awful; every time I went out to dinner the
waitress would basically throw our dinners on the table and walk
away," he said.
The Olympic hospitality workshops, developed at the request
of the Sochi 2014 Organising Committee, include how to smile at
strangers, maintain eye contact and focus on customer service
rather than hotel rules.
"We had case studies of difficult types of guests, how to
deal with drunk guests or if the guest asks for something
impossible," said Tatyana Pomyatkinskaya, one of the organisers.
"For as much as our city is holding the Olympics and intends
to become a world-class resort, it is important for us and the
hotels where they will be staying that the standard of
hospitality meets international standards."
NEGATIVE IMAGE
Russians themselves ten to spend their spare money in places
where tourism infrastructure is already developed, like Italy,
Spain and France.
Hotel chain Hilton said in a report it expected Russian
tourists to spend as much as $37.4 billion more abroad than they
do at home by 2016.
"There is a negative image of Russia among international
tourists, due to a high level of red tape, lack of proper
infrastructure, high accommodation prices and unpredictable
quality of services," said Hilton Worldwide.
Tourism's direct industry gross GDP contracted 24 percent
between 1990 and 2013, the World Travel and Tourism Council
says. But tourism is expected to have contributed $122 billion
to Russia's GDP in 2013 and is set for about 4 percent growth
per year until 2023.
Helen Marano, the council's government affairs director,
admitted cool reception could be part of the Russian experience.
"Part of the cross-cultural understanding gained is when you
come into a country and see how they experience their
hospitality - and it would be a perception of an austerity on
the part of Russians at the front desk," she said.
"But that doesn't hold true when you spend some time with
them and see how gracious they can be."
She said investments in boosting the country's human capital
would help tourism grow.
"Starting from the border, the more pleasantries there are
and the softer the touch, it only promulgates the reputation of
a country and word of mouth takes on an effect of its own. It
takes a few years but I see it as a great investment in the
future," she said.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; editing by Andrew Roche)