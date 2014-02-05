Members of the Canadian Olympic women's hockey team warm up in front of the Olympic Cauldron before a practice session outside the Shayba arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

SOCHI, Russia Hosting the Winter Olympics in Sochi at a reported cost of $50 billion is unlikely to provide much of a boost to the Russian economy, ratings agency Moody's said in a report on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin has staged his personal and political prestige on hosting a successful Games and turning the Black Sea resort into a more attractive tourism destination.

"While the central government can comfortably accommodate its share of the cost, the reputational benefits of hosting the Olympics have been undercut by the high cost of the event and other bad publicity," Moody's said.

It rated the Games a credit neutral for Russian debt.

