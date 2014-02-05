BRIEF-Home Capital announces non-binding agreement in principle with major institutional investor for credit line of $2 bln
* Home Capital Announces non-binding agreement in principle with major institutional investor for credit line of $2 billion
SOCHI, Russia Feb 5 Hosting the Winter Olympics in Sochi at a reported cost of $50 billion is unlikely to provide much of a boost to the Russian economy, ratings agency Moody's said in a report on Wednesday.
President Vladimir Putin has staged his personal and political prestige on hosting a successful Games and turning the Black Sea resort into a more attractive tourism destination.
"While the central government can comfortably accommodate its share of the cost, the reputational benefits of hosting the Olympics have been undercut by the high cost of the event and other bad publicity," Moody's said.
It rated the Games a credit neutral for Russian debt.
* Home Capital Announces non-binding agreement in principle with major institutional investor for credit line of $2 billion
April 26 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slipped after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.