By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, May 7 The surprise decision to chop
windsurfing from the Olympic programme has prompted jeers from
leading athletes, but is being hailed by kiteboarders whose
discipline will be showcased for the first time at the Rio
Olympics in 2016.
The International Sailing Federation (ISAF) announced the
decision to include men's and women's kiteboarding at the
expense of windsurfing over the weekend, describing it as a
"fantastic addition" for the 2016 Games.
"Obviously we've got quite a few young sailors in particular
who have been campaigning and building a campaign particularly
with 2016 in mind and I guess we've been investing via national
windsurfing programmes," Peter Conde, Yachting Australia's high
performance director, told Reuters on Monday.
"Clearly those sailors are pretty devastated. At least at
first (glance) it looks like their dreams have been dashed by
this decision.
"I guess it remains to be seen as to whether many of those
athletes might want to take a fresh look and embrace
kiteboarding as a new discipline. I guess we'd be encouraging
them to look at it."
Windsurfing federations have vowed to pressure sailing's
global governing body ISAF to re-instate the sport, with
Britain's Bryony Shaw, Olympic bronze medallist at Beijing's
Games, supporting an online petition.
Britain's Nick Dempsey, who came fourth at Beijing, said on
his Facebook account: "That was a big decision and a very sad
day for windsurfing.
"My heart goes out to all the aspiring champions and kids
with dreams of windsurfing at the Olympics."
HUGE BLOW
Ben Finkelstein, coach of women's world champion Lee
Korzits, voiced concerns to Reuters in a telephone interview
about the cost implications of the switch.
"Professional surfers who decide to make the change will be
able to use their skills to adapt but I am much more worried
about all the clubs and the less expert, young surfers.
"It is a completely different discipline and if we want to
nurture competitors in the new discipline it will mean changing
the equipment and that will require a huge outlay."
British sailing performance director Luke Derbyshire
expressed surprise at the timing of the decision.
"The decision to replace windsurfing with kiteboarding will
of course be a huge blow to the windsurfing community, and we're
disappointed for all those who are working at the coal face of
the RYA's windsurfing programmes to deliver activity and British
success on the world stage who will be affected most by this
decision," he told local media.
"Kiteboarding made a solid case for its Olympic inclusion at
the March trials and although a surprise that ISAF has voted it
into the Olympic programme at this stage, it appears that the
Council of ISAF wished to seize the opportunity, rather than
wait until 2020," he said.
Yachting New Zealand chief executive Dave Abercrombie
suggested there was little hope of the decision being reversed,
given past experience.
"If you go to the last ISAF evaluation process when the
Elliott 6 (metre) was removed and more recently the Star was
removed, both of those organisations jumped up and down but
nothing changed, so my gut feeling is it will probably stay as
it is," he told local media, referring to the now-defunct
sailing categories.
"We have no (kiteboard) racing, as such, in this country,
and if we're going to get up to speed at Olympic level, we're
going to have to find athletes, evaluate their ability, and get
them racing offshore in competitive fleets."
(Reporting by Ian Ransom, additional reporting by Ori Lewis;
Editing by Ossian Shine/Patrick Johnston)