Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
BERLIN Saudi Arabia is close to agreeing with the International Olympic Committee to send women athletes to London 2012 in what would be their first Games participation, an Olympic source said on Thursday.
"We hope to have it confirmed very soon," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The conservative Muslim kingdom is one of three countries, alongside Brunei and Qatar, never to have sent female athletes to the world's biggest multi-sports event.
Qatar and Brunei confirmed earlier this year that their delegation would include women athletes.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.