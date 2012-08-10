Aug 10 Reuters Olympics schedule at 0130 GMT on
Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt surged to the Olympic 200 metres title
on Thursday at the head of a Jamaican medal sweep to become the
first man to win the 100 and 200m sprints at successive Games.
(OLY-WRAPUP-DAY13/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike
Collet-White and Kevin Liffey, 900 words)
- - - -
LONDON - With a historic sprint 'double-double' in the bag
for Usain Bolt, Tirunesh Dibaba bids to provide another on
Friday, when gold in the women's 5,000m would mean she had won
both the longest track races at successive Olympics
(OLY-WRAP-DAY14/ (WRAPUP 1), pix, tv, graphics, expect by 0200,
By Kevin Liffey, 1,000 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - With the athletics world still basking in the glory
of Usain Bolt's successful defence of both his sprint titles,
Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba goes in the women's 5,000 metres on
Friday all set to produce another "double double."
(OLY-ATHL-DAY14/, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer,
Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment, moved, 800
words)
- -
LONDON - South Sudan's sole Olympian, Guor Marial, prepares
to run the marathon on Sunday for his fledgling country, proud
to represent the central African nation where two million people
died during decades of civil war. (OLY-MARATHON-SUDAN-DAY14/,
pix, 500 words)
- - - -
BASKETBALL
LONDON - Beijing silver medallists Spain lead off the men's
basketball semi-finals against Russia, with the reigning
champion United States following them on court to play
Argentina. (OLY-BASK-BKMBBL/ (BKM400201), expect by 1815, pix,
by Larry Fine and Patrick Graham, 500 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Hungary and Sweden meet in the men's handball
semi-finals (1600), with both teams seeking a maiden Olympic
handball gold medal, before holders France meet twice winners
Croatia (1930). (OLY-HAND-WRAP/DAY14, pix, expect WRAPUP 1 by
2200, by Tom Pilcher, 600 words)
- - - -
HOCKEY
LONDON - World champions Argentina battle for Olympic hockey
gold with title holders Netherlands in what could become a fast,
thrilling and open match between the world's two top-ranked
teams. (OLY-HOCK-WRAP-DAY14/, expect from 1630, by Annika
Breidthardt, 700 words)
- - - -
SWIMMING
LONDON - The world's top 25 long distance male swimmers take
the plunge into the murky waters of the Serpentine in Hyde
Park for the gruelling 10 km marathon. (OLY-SWIM-SWM10K-DAY14/,
expect by 1500, pix, by Julian Linden, 500 words)
- - - -
We will also file separates on all the other Olympic sports
still taking place.
