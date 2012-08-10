Aug 10 Reuters Olympics schedule at 0130 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt surged to the Olympic 200 metres title on Thursday at the head of a Jamaican medal sweep to become the first man to win the 100 and 200m sprints at successive Games. (OLY-WRAPUP-DAY13/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collet-White and Kevin Liffey, 900 words)

LONDON - With a historic sprint 'double-double' in the bag for Usain Bolt, Tirunesh Dibaba bids to provide another on Friday, when gold in the women's 5,000m would mean she had won both the longest track races at successive Olympics (OLY-WRAP-DAY14/ (WRAPUP 1), pix, tv, graphics, expect by 0200, By Kevin Liffey, 1,000 words)

ATHLETICS

LONDON - With the athletics world still basking in the glory of Usain Bolt's successful defence of both his sprint titles, Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba goes in the women's 5,000 metres on Friday all set to produce another "double double."

(OLY-ATHL-DAY14/, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment, moved, 800 words)

LONDON - South Sudan's sole Olympian, Guor Marial, prepares to run the marathon on Sunday for his fledgling country, proud to represent the central African nation where two million people died during decades of civil war. (OLY-MARATHON-SUDAN-DAY14/, pix, 500 words)

BASKETBALL

LONDON - Beijing silver medallists Spain lead off the men's basketball semi-finals against Russia, with the reigning champion United States following them on court to play Argentina. (OLY-BASK-BKMBBL/ (BKM400201), expect by 1815, pix, by Larry Fine and Patrick Graham, 500 words)

HANDBALL

LONDON - Hungary and Sweden meet in the men's handball semi-finals (1600), with both teams seeking a maiden Olympic handball gold medal, before holders France meet twice winners Croatia (1930). (OLY-HAND-WRAP/DAY14, pix, expect WRAPUP 1 by 2200, by Tom Pilcher, 600 words)

HOCKEY

LONDON - World champions Argentina battle for Olympic hockey gold with title holders Netherlands in what could become a fast, thrilling and open match between the world's two top-ranked teams. (OLY-HOCK-WRAP-DAY14/, expect from 1630, by Annika Breidthardt, 700 words)

SWIMMING

LONDON - The world's top 25 long distance male swimmers take the plunge into the murky waters of the Serpentine in Hyde Park for the gruelling 10 km marathon. (OLY-SWIM-SWM10K-DAY14/, expect by 1500, pix, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

