MC Mary Kom applies petroleum jelly on her face during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian athletes in action on Day 9 of the London Olympics on Sunday:

BOXING Women's Flyweight (51kg): MC Mary Kom vs Karolina Michalczuk (Poland) in round of 16, 6:30pm IST

HOCKEY

Group B Preliminary Round: India vs South Korea, 6:15pm IST

SHOOTING

Men's Trap Qualification day 1: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Starts 3pm IST

