The sun rises over the Olympic stadium in east London November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON The security budget for patrolling Olympic venues is likely to rise by at least 275 million pounds to come in at double the original estimate, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The newspaper quoted the sources as saying the number of military personnel being recruited to secure venues during next summer's Games had also risen by 25 percent.

The Home Office and the Ministry of Defence now reckon they will need 7,500 military personnel compared with the figure of 6,000 they touted a month ago, according to the article.

A total of 23,700 security guards -- including staff to cover illness and absence -- will now be drafted in to patrol Olympic venues, compared with the 10,000 originally budgeted for, the FT said.

The 2.7 billion pound Olympic contingency budget will be used to cover the higher cost and the British government will give an update on the Olympic security budget on Tuesday, according to the article.

"It is pretty fluid," one person with knowledge of the situation is quoted as saying.

Asked about the report, the Ministry of Defence said: "No final decisions have been taken by ministers on the extent of armed forces support for Olympic security."

The Home Office was not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)