LONDON Dec 15 Britain will provide up to
13,500 troops to protect next summer's London Olympics -- more
than it has in Afghanistan -- after organisers said
international uncertainty meant security for the event needed to
be doubled.
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said the military support
would provide back-up for police and private staff already hired
to secure the perimeters of the Olympic and Paralympic venues in
what will be Britain's largest peacetime security operation.
The military presence will also include special forces and
specialist bomb disposal units as well as a 1,000-strong
contingency force "in the event of an Olympics-related civil
emergency".
The Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, will be
protected by missiles against airbone attack, in line with
measures taken by Beijing in 2008 and Athens in 2004.
"Next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games are
once-in-a-generation events for the UK," Hammond said in a
statement.
"We want them to be secure, so that all those competing and
attending can enjoy the games for the celebration of sporting
achievement and cultural celebration that it is."
Increased concern about international security after the
Arab Spring uprisings and other events had led to an increase in
the budget for venue security to 553 million pounds ($850
million) from the previous estimate of 282 million, Sports
Minister Hugh Robertson said earlier this month.
Another 475 million pounds is being spent on policing and
other security measures outside stadiums, with 12,000 officers
on duty at peak times.
TERRORISM TARGET
Britain has been a target for Islamist militants for many
years as a leading ally of U.S. military action in Iraq and
Afghanistan, and 52 people were killed in suicide bombings in
the capital in 2005.
The government said in July that the terrorism threat level
had been downgraded by one notch to "substantial", the third
highest category, meaning an attack is a "strong possibility".
The military presence for the games will now be bigger than
Britain's current deployment in Afghanistan, where there are
about 9,500 British troops.
Of the 13,500 military personnel, about 7,500 will help at
venues, helping to admit spectators, athletes and officials
through airline-style security.
They will combine with guards from private security firm G4S
and volunteers to produce a force of 23,700, up from an original
estimate of 10,000.
HMS Ocean, the largest ship in the Royal Navy, will be
moored in the River Thames at Greenwich, providing a base for
military helicopters, while the navy's flagship HMS Bulwark will
be deployed off the south coast.
Typhoon fighter jets will also be based at RAF Northolt in
west London.
In November, London's national Olympic security coordinator
Chris Allison dismissed as "rubbish" reports that the United
States had been unhappy with arrangements for the games and was
planning to send up to 1,000 agents to protect its athletes.
The games will coincide with the 40th anniversary of the
Munich Olympics, where 11 Israeli team members died after being
taken hostage by Palestinian gunmen.
"Every Olympics since Atlanta (1996) has had a significant
military component around its security," Hammond told BBC TV.
"Our allies and our friends would expect us to deliver the
same in London and I think both the London public and Olympic
competitors and visitors should be greatly reassured by the role
that the military are playing."