Rain hands French Open fans bumper Day 11
PARIS Tennis fans with tickets for Roland Garros on Wednesday are in for a bumper day of action, after rain and storms caused cancellations on Tuesday.
LONDON Men's shooting trap qualification results.
1. Michael Diamond (Australia) 125 Q points =WR
2. Fehaid Aldeehani (Kuwait) 124 Q
3. Jesus Serrano (Spain) 123 Q
4. Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy) 123 Q
5. Anton Glasnovic (Croatia) 122 Q
6. Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia) 122 Q
7. Bostjan Macek (Slovenia) 121
8. Giovanni Pellielo (Italy) 121
9. Maxim Kosarev (Russia) 121
10. Rashid Al-Athba (Qatar) 121
11. Karsten Bindrich (Germany) 121
12. Erik Varga (Slovakia) 121
13. Alexey Alipov (Russia) 120
14. David Kostelecky (Czech Republic) 120
15. Adam Vella (Australia) 119
16. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India) 119
17. Andreas Scherhaufer (Austria) 119
18. Jiri Liptak (Czech Republic) 119
19. Stephane Clamens (France) 119
20. Sergio Pinero (Dominican Republic) 118
21. Edward Ling (Britain) 118
22. Ahmed Zaher (Egypt) 117
23. Glenn Kable (Fiji) 117
24. Oguzhan Tuzun (Turkey) 117
25. Alberto Fernandez (Spain) 116
26. Talal Alrashidi (Kuwait) 116
27. Derek Burnett (Ireland) 116
28. Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas (Guatemala) 116
29. Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia) 115
30. Du Yu (China) 112
New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.