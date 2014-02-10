Canada's Charles Hamelin celebrates winning the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SOCHI, Russia Canada's Charles Hamelin grabbed gold in the men's short track 1,500 metres at the Sochi Games on Monday, while home-crowd favourite Viktor Ahn seized Russia's first Olympic medal in the sport, winning bronze.

Chinese teenager Han Tianyu took silver, with the three medallists finishing far ahead of the chasing pack over 13 and a half laps.

An ecstatic Hamelin, who won gold in the 500m on home ice at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, lunged over the barriers to wrap his girlfriend and team mate Marianne St-Gelais in a celebratory hug.

The Russian crowd reserved its biggest cheers for Ahn, who won four Olympic medals for South Korea at the 2006 Torino Games before switching allegiance to Russia.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Peter Rutherford)