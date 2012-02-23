Australia's head coach Aurelio Vidmar reacts during their 2012 London Olympic Games third qualifying round soccer match against Iraq at the Al-Arabi Stadium in Doha November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad/Files

Australia Olympic coach Aurelio Vidmar has said that missing out on qualifying for the Games for the first time in 28 years would not plunge the future of the Socceroos into crisis.

"The players are devastated," Vidmar told Australia's AAP news agency on Thursday after a 1-0 defeat in the United Arab Emirates ended their slim London qualification chances.

"It would have been a big thing to go and represent your country and play at the Olympics, but it's not to be."

Australia's 'Olyroos' needed a win in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive but the loss left them winless in five games and still searching for their first goal.

"It was those small details, which end up being pretty big ones when you can't score," said Vidmar, left scratching to come up with positives for a nightmare qualifying campaign.

Beating Iraq next month would be scant consolation after Vidmar's under-23 side ensured they be the first since 1984 not to represent Australia at the Olympics.

With few players coming through to replace Australia's ageing senior squad, Vidmar sought to quash fears of a drop-off for the Socceroos when the likes of Mark Schwarzer, Tim Cahill, Lucas Neill, Harry Kewell and Brett Emerton retire.

"Really not too many went on to senior selection anyway," Vidmar said, referring to the past two Olympic squads and doing little to allay concerns.

"We feel there's a few in this squad that can go on to senior football," added Vidmar, also assistant to Socceroos coach Holger Osieck.

"But it's still yet to be seen. There's a fair bit of work they have to get through. It's a bit premature to think that the game or the national team are going to be in bad shape.

"We're just going to have to wait and see how they all come up."

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Patrick Johnston)