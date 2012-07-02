Manchester United's Ryan Giggs leaves his hotel in London May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

Manchester United's Welsh winger Ryan Giggs has been included as one of the three over-age players in the British Olympic soccer squad announced by manager Stuart Pearce on Monday.

Wales striker Craig Bellamy of Liverpool and Manchester City right back Micah Richards are the other two in an 18-man squad predominantly made up of Premier League players.

Former England captain David Beckham said last week that he had missed out on a place.

Britain's men open their Olympic campaign against Senegal at Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium on July 26.

Squad: Joe Allen (Swansea City), Craig Bellamy (Liverpool), Ryan Bertrand (Chelsea), Jack Butland (Birmingham City), Steven Caulker (Tottenham Hotspur), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Jack Cork (Southampton), Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Giggs (Manchester United), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Micah Richards (Manchester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Sinclair (Swansea City), Marvin Sordell (Bolton Wanderers), Jason Steele (Middlesbrough), Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), James Tomkins (West Ham United)