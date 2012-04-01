April 1 Mexico and Honduras have booked tickets
to the Olympic men's soccer tournament in London in July after
reaching Monday's final of CONCACAF qualifying.
In Saturday's semi-finals, Mexico beat Canada 3-1 in Kansas
City to return to the Games for the 10th time after last taking
part in Athens in 2004.
The Mexicans missed out on the 2008 Beijing Games when their
coach was former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez who lost his
job as a result.
Honduras won their semi-final 3-2 after extra-time against
El Salvador in Kansas City and will go to their third Olympic
soccer event.
The Olympic tournament kicks off on July 25, two days before
the official opening of the London Games.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City, writing by Rex Gowar
in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)