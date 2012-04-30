LONDON, April 30 Some 1.5 million tickets for the Olympic soccer tournament went back on sale on Monday with the novelty of purchasers now knowing who will be playing where.

Roughly one million tickets were sold in Britain in a window that closed in February, while the draw for both men's and women's competitions was made only last week.

Highlights of the men's draw included hosts Britain, fielding a team for the first time since 1960, playing their opening match against Senegal at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground on July 26.

The women kick off their campaign against New Zealand in Cardiff on July 25, two days before the opening ceremony in London.

"Now that the draw has taken place, we are delighted to put remaining tickets on sale to see some of the world's most exciting young footballers in the Olympic Games," said LOCOG commercial director Chris Townsend.

The tickets will remain on sale until May 6 on a first come, first served basis. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)