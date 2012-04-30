LONDON, April 30 Some 1.5 million tickets for
the Olympic soccer tournament went back on sale on Monday with
the novelty of purchasers now knowing who will be playing
where.
Roughly one million tickets were sold in Britain in a window
that closed in February, while the draw for both men's and
women's competitions was made only last week.
Highlights of the men's draw included hosts Britain,
fielding a team for the first time since 1960, playing their
opening match against Senegal at Manchester United's Old
Trafford ground on July 26.
The women kick off their campaign against New Zealand in
Cardiff on July 25, two days before the opening ceremony in
London.
"Now that the draw has taken place, we are delighted to put
remaining tickets on sale to see some of the world's most
exciting young footballers in the Olympic Games," said LOCOG
commercial director Chris Townsend.
The tickets will remain on sale until May 6 on a first come,
first served basis.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)