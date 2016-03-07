Japan women's soccer team, the former world champions, have failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics despite still having two matches left to play in the Asian qualifiers.

China eliminated them with their 1-0 win over South Korea on Monday. Their win meant Japan, who have one point, cannot catch up with their Asian rivals on 10 points or Australia on nine points with two matches left against Vietnam and North Korea.

"Nadeshiko" Japan won the 2011 Women's World Cup, finished runner-up at the 2012 Summer Games while also reaching the final at last year's World Cup against the United States. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed them as role models for the country.

But two defeats and a draw in their first three matches meant the team were ousted even before their kickoff against Vietnam later on Monday.

"I feel really bad for the fans, but as long as there is still a possibility, I want us all to fight in the last two games," Kyodo News quoted Japan coach Norio Sasaki as saying before the Chinese result.

"We can't let our heads drop and want to make an effort in the next two games. The most important thing is to reset mentally."

Only the top two from the six-team group in Asia qualify for the Rio Games.

