Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
CARDIFF Britain kicked off the action at the London 2012 Olympic Games in their group match in the women's soccer competition against New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday.
The Group E game is one of six being staged on Wednesday with the Cameroon-Brazil match following in Cardiff later. Two other games take place in Coventry with two more in Glasgow.
Because the soccer programmes for men and women do not fit easily into the tight Olympic schedule, the soccer competition begins before Friday's opening ceremony.
The men's soccer tournament starts on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.