June 29 Park Chu-young's public apology over his
delayed military service seemed to have won over the country's
soccer authorities after the Arsenal striker was named in the
South Korean squad for the London Olympics.
The 26-year-old recently obtained a 10-year residence permit
from Monaco and delayed his mandatory military service which
triggered a public backlash. The Korean Football Association
left him out of the recent 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
Park, however, said sorry on his return to the country
earlier this month and promised to do military service even
though he did not elaborate on the time frame.
Head coach Hong Myung-bo said the striker's international
exposure will be critical for the team in London.
"Physically, he's much better than I'd expected him to be,"
Hong was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency. "He brings
a lot of international experience and he will play a significant
role on this team.
"As a head coach, I'd like for him to do a lot of things,
but he's just one of the 18 players we have.
"I am actually worried that he might be trying to do too
much for the team. I don't want that to affect his performance."
The former South Korea captain, who played in the 2006 and
2010 World Cups, enjoyed three seasons with AS Monaco in France
before joining English Premier League side Arsenal in August.
Park, who has been a prolific scorer in national colours,
endured a disappointing first season in the Premier League,
scoring one goal in six appearances for Arsenal.
