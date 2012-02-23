South Korea will seek punishment against Oman for their failure to control supporters in Wednesday's Olympic soccer qualifier between the two teams in Muscat, local media reported on Thursday.

South Korea's under-23s won 3-0 to qualify for this year's London Olympics but the game was marred by crowd trouble as fans hurled water bottles and other objects onto the pitch.

Tempers boiled over after South Korea's third goal midway through the second half, midfielder Han Kook-young collapsing to the ground after a firecracker nearly hit him in the face.

"This is a clear-cut case and we expect some sort of penalty," the Korea Football Association (KFA) told Yonhap news agency.

"If that doesn't happen, we will ask the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to punish Oman."

South Korea qualified for their seventh successive Olympics with the win.

