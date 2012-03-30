March 30 Oman coach Paul Le Guen praised his
team's "perfect" mental state after they beat Uzbekistan 2-0 to
reach a playoff against Senegal for a place at this year's
Olympic soccer tournament.
With Uzbekistan scraping past Syria 2-1 and Oman frustrated
1-1 by the same opponents, the former Soviet republic needed
only a draw in Thursday's final in Hanoi.
However, Oman tore up the script, a 16th-minute penalty from
Hussain Al Hadhri and a second goal from Raed Ibrahim Saleh in
first-half stoppage time proving enough.
"I am very proud of my players and we deserved this," Le
Guen said after putting his side within touching distance of a
place at the London Olympics.
"The first game was very good and this game was more
difficult but our state of mind was perfect. It was a great
performance from us to win 2-0."
Oman finished with 10 men after Eid Al Farsi was sent off
for a dangerous challenge on Uzbek defender Sherzod Azamov with
16 minutes left.
But it failed to have an impact and Oman will now play
Senegal on April 23 in Coventry, England, for a place at the
London Games.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Ian
Ransom)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more Olympic stories