By Mike Collett
| COVENTRY, England, April 23
COVENTRY, England, April 23 Hosts Britain, world
champions Spain, Brazil and Mexico were named by FIFA as the top
seeds for the men's Olympic soccer tournament on Monday, a day
before the draw for the 16-team finals.
Britain, world champions Japan and defending champions the
United States were named as the top three seeds in the women's
competition.
The men's tournament comprises 16 teams in four first round
groups, with Britain, taking part in their first Olympic finals
since 1960, in Group A.
Mexico, the top-ranked team among the qualifiers from Asia,
Africa, Oceania and their own CONCACAF region, were seeded in
Group B.
Brazil, who have the best overall playing record in the
Olympics despite never winning the gold medal, will head up
Group C with Spain in Group D.
The women's competition comprises 12 teams in three groups
with Britain playing in the very first event of the entire games
on July 25, two days before the opening ceremony.
They will discover their opponents for the opening Group E
match at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium when the draw is made on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)