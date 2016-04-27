Rafa Nadal of Spain watches a ball as he hits a return against Jack Sock of U.S. during their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

MADRID Rafa Nadal, 14-times grand slam singles tennis champion, will carry Spain's flag at the opening ceremony for this year Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he said on Wednesday.

"I'm really proud to be Spain flag bearer in #Rio2016," the 29-year-old left-hander said on Twitter.

Nadal won the Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008, beating Chile's Fernando Gonzalez in straight sets in the final.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)