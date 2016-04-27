Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
MADRID Rafa Nadal, 14-times grand slam singles tennis champion, will carry Spain's flag at the opening ceremony for this year Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he said on Wednesday.
"I'm really proud to be Spain flag bearer in #Rio2016," the 29-year-old left-hander said on Twitter.
Nadal won the Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008, beating Chile's Fernando Gonzalez in straight sets in the final.
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.