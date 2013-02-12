BRIEF-Skyworth Digital to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 8
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 7
LAUSANNE Feb 12 Wrestling should be removed from the 2020 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board recommended on Tuesday as it looks to revamp the Games sports programme.
Wrestling, contested in the first modern Olympics in 1896, will join a list of seven other candidate sports battling for one spot on the programme. It is very unlikely, however, that wrestling will get back in.
The IOC session in Buenos Aires in September will still need to ratify the decision.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
(Company corrects effective date to June 28 from June 29 in the May 23 item) June 2 Lifull Co Ltd * Says it will change name to LIFULL Co., Ltd. on June 28 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/joDq0c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)