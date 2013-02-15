Roger Federer of Switzerland attends a news conference after he was defeated in his men's singles semi-final match by Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

ROTTERDAM As arguably the greatest ever tennis player, Roger Federer is urging Olympic officials to back another racket sport by including squash in the programme for the 2020 Games.

The 17-times grand slam champion announced his intentions through a statement released by the ATP.

Federer will be in action later on Friday against Julien Benneteau in the quarter-finals of the World Indoor Tournament and after the match he will give a news conference with Malaysia's Nicol David, the women's world number one squash player.

Martial arts karate and wushu, rollersports, wakeboarding, squash, sports climbing, wrestling and a joint bid by baseball and softball are the candidates for the one open spot for the 2020 Games.

(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)