Dutch striker Huntelaar rejoins Ajax on one-year deal
Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has rejoined Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a one-year deal after ending a long stint at German side FC Schalke, the former Dutch champions announced on Thursday.
ROTTERDAM As arguably the greatest ever tennis player, Roger Federer is urging Olympic officials to back another racket sport by including squash in the programme for the 2020 Games.
The 17-times grand slam champion announced his intentions through a statement released by the ATP.
Federer will be in action later on Friday against Julien Benneteau in the quarter-finals of the World Indoor Tournament and after the match he will give a news conference with Malaysia's Nicol David, the women's world number one squash player.
Martial arts karate and wushu, rollersports, wakeboarding, squash, sports climbing, wrestling and a joint bid by baseball and softball are the candidates for the one open spot for the 2020 Games.
(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has rejoined Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a one-year deal after ending a long stint at German side FC Schalke, the former Dutch champions announced on Thursday.
LONDON England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain he picked up in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.