ADELAIDE Leisel Jones has been battling an ear infection ahead of this week's Australian Olympic swimming trials which she hopes could take her to her fourth Games.

"Being a swimmer, it's definitely not ideal to have a middle ear infection because it just doesn't get better," the Olympic breaststroke champion told reporters on Tuesday, saying she had been trying to fight off the problem for two to three weeks.

"It affected my balance, it still does a little, so it's probably not really ideal but we've done the best we can.

"I'll be holding on to the blocks very, very tightly so, if you see me wobble outside the pool, I'm not drunk - I'm just a little bit off balance."

Jones, 26, swapped the pool for beauty school in a year-long sabbatical in 2009 but made a return in 2010.

She said she had never been more relaxed and was excited about the trials, which start on Thursday.

"It's probably the most relaxed I've ever been. I'm really looking forward to testing myself," Jones said.

"(I'm) a little bit probably cautious about what results I'm going to post here but obviously the goal here is to make the team that's the big thing and I'm not too concerned about times at the moment.

"It means a lot to me and I'm actually really excited about it. Its always nice to do something that's a little bit different to everyone else.

"You know, I've got Olympic medals now at individual events and I don't need to prove anything anymore, I don't need to do anything else, I don't need to prove anything to myself so going to four Olympic games would be an absolute dream.

"It's just something that would really top it off I think. It would really look nice on the CV and I think it would be just a nice thing to achieve."

