Former world record holder Janet Evans took a major step in her comeback on Friday, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in the 400 metres freestyle at age 40.

The mother of two dipped under the U.S. trials qualifying standard of four minutes, 19.39 seconds with a time of 4:17.27 in a preliminary race at the Austin Grand Prix.

"I was really nervous. I'm usually that spectator in the stands these days and now I'm down here with all the young kids, all the kids I've been watching swim over the years," the four-times Olympic champion told reporters.

"It just feels a little bit out of my element. But I kept remembering I've been here, I've done this before. It all kind of comes back."

Her mark was more than 18 seconds off the world long course record of 3:59.15 in her first major test since deciding to return to competitive swimming last year.

She also hopes to make the U.S. trials in the 800 metres and will swim that event in Austin on Sunday.

"The 400 isn't as much of my focus as the 800," she said.

A triple gold medallist at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Evans retired from swimming after failing to medal at the 1996 Olympics.

She once held world records in the 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle.

(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina)