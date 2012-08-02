China's Zhang Jike celebrates after defeating China's Wang Hao in their men's singles gold medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

LONDON World number one Zhang Jike powered to victory over Wang Hao in an all-Chinese men's table tennis final on Thursday, taking China half-way to another clean sweep of golds in its national sport at London 2012.

Zhang, the 24-year-old reigning world champion and pre-tournament favourite, won 4-1 over his compatriot. He celebrated by leaping over the court surround and kissing the gold medal podium and then draping himself in a Chinese flag.

For Wang, 28, it marked a third successive Olympics singles final defeat.

Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov, seeded 8th, took bronze after winning 4-2 against Taiwan's Chuang Chih-Yuan.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely)