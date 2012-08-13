LOS ANGELES Aug 13 NBC's TV coverage of the
London Olympics was the most-watched television event in U.S
history, attracting some 219.4 million viewers, the network said
on Monday.
Despite complaints during the Summer Games of delays in
broadcasting popular events until prime time hours, problems
with online streaming, and edited versions of the opening and
closing ceremony, NBC said that more people watched the 2012
Olympics on television than the 215 million who tuned in for the
2008 Beijing Games.
NBC said that it also smashed records online, winning nearly
2 billion page views and 159 million video streams of its
Olympics coverage.
NBC, a unit of cable operator Comcast Corp, paid
$1.18 billion for the U.S. broadcast rights to the London
Olympics, and executives said earlier this month they expected
to break even because of the strong TV ratings.
The network, which showed a record 5,535 hours of sports and
ceremonies across multiple broadcast and cable networks and
online, said its primetime TV coverage averaged 31.1 million
viewers over the 17 nights of the Games.
That made London the most-watched Summer Olympics held
outside the United States since Montreal in 1976.
NBCUniversal Chief Executive Steve Burke said in a statement
that the results "exceeded all our expectations in viewership,
digital, consumption and revenue."
After coming under fire on social media for making Americans
wait hours to watch the opening ceremony from London, NBC on
Sunday streamed the pop music themed closing ceremony live
online.
But it came under fire for interrupting its tape-delayed
primetime evening coverage of the ceremony on Sunday to show a
preview of its new comedy "Animal Practice".
NBC said some 12.8 million Americans stayed tuned for the
commercial free preview episode of "Animal Practice" - one of
the struggling network's new fall TV shows.
NBC later resumed coverage of the later stages of the
closing ceremony, but edited out performances by Ray Davies of
1960s band The Kinks, and British band Muse's rendition of the
official London 2012 theme song "Survival".